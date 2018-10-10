Twice Is Nice For Owners Of Popular Mexican Restaurant In Suffern

The owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in Suffern are opening a new restaurant across the state border.

The Wayne Paris Inn will be replaced by a Mexican restaurant that could open before Spring 2019, NorthJersey.com reports .

Casa Don Manuel, as it will be called, is owned by the Sanchez family of Mahwah, who bought the property for $990,000 at an April auction.

The popular 17,000-square-foot banquet hall, a longtime landmark in Wayne and surrounding areas, closed in April 2017.

The Sanchez family also owns a Mexican restaurant in Suffern, La Hacienda De Don Manuel.

Updates to the structure, floors, lights and paint will cost approximately $100,000, and investing in a liquor license will be about $450,000, he said.

