105-Twenty, Sister Eatery Of Briarcliff Manor Staple 105-Ten, Debuts In Croton-On-Hudson

Food fanatics in the Croton-on-Hudson area will be pleased to hear about the opening of new bar and grill 105-Twenty Monday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.

Located at 120 Grand Street, 105-Twenty is the sister locale of Briarcliff Manor’s 105-Ten, an area staple whose name is also based on the zip code of its hometown.

The restaurant has released a sneak peek of its menu on Facebook. As for drinks, you’ll find a wide variety of red and white wines, bottled and draught beers, and specialty cocktails.

As far as food options go, you’ll have just as big a selection: from burgers and roasted chicken entrees to strip steaks, lobster mac and cheese and even grilled octopus, 105-Twenty’s menu will suit even the pickiest of eaters.

The restaurant seats a total of 80 guests. To learn more, check out their Facebook page or call the main number at (914) 862-4494.

