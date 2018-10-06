12 Meat, Poultry Deli Products Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

A food manufacturer is recalling approximately 18,296 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry deli-sliced products that may be adulterated with Listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Monday.

The 12 ready-to-eat meat and poultry deli-sliced products made by Richmond, Virginia-based Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods were produced and packaged from Sept. 14 through Oct. 3.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 4 when FSIS received notification from the establishment that they had received and processed products implicated in an earlier recall of 89,000 pounds of ham.

BJ's Wholesale Club and The Fresh Market are among establishments that carry Ukrop's products.

To locate stores that sell the products in the area, click here and enter your zip code.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.