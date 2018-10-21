Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 'Full Scope Criminal Investigation' Underway After Explosive Devices Sent To Clintons, Obama
lifestyle

$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Stew Leonard Jr., are excited about the Yonker's winner of $1 million
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Stew Leonard Jr., are excited about the Yonker's winner of $1 million Photo Credit: Stew Leonard's

Westchester is abuzz Wednesday as word spreads that one lucky person picked up a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket at Stew Leonard's in Yonkers.

“We are so excited to have the million-dollar winner from our store," said owner Stew Leonard Jr. " We can’t wait for the winner to come forward so we can have them come in and celebrate. We would offer them free milk and cookies, but I doubt they need it now.”

The store handed out free Mega Million tickets on Tuesday as excitement grew about the growing, $1.6 billion jackpot which was won by one ticket purchased in South Carolina winning the world's largest-ever lottery grand prize.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, along with Stew Leonard, held a press conference Wednesday to announce the winning ticket. Spano tweeted out: "Congrats To The Lucky Winner!!"

The ticket from Stew Leonard's was one of 34 second-prize winner across the country, including four in New York, according to the Lottery.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70. The South Carolina ticket that won had all five numbers and the magic bullet, the Mega Ball 5.

The odds winning the grand prize was 1 in 302.5 million.

But all hope is not lost for those who didn't win. There's a Powerball drawing Wednesday night with a whopping jackpot of $620 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.