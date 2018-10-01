6.5 Million Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

A nationwide ground beef recall has been announced by the Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

More than 6.5 million pounds of ground beef and other beef products from an Arizona plant could be contaminated with Salmonella, the department said.

A total of 57 illnesses in 16 states have been reported linked to the JBS Tolleson Company.

The beef was processed from late July to Sept. 7 and shipped to stores across the country prompting concern by health officials that people may still have some of the ground beef in their freezers.

A separate ground beef recalled linked to E. Coli from a manufacturer in Colorado was announced last month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.