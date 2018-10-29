A Recipe For Mindful Eating: Tips During The Holiday Season

Autumn is upon us and you know what that means: lots of leftover Halloween candy, marathon Thanksgiving meals and, soon enough, one holiday party after another. On average, Americans gain one to two pounds during the holiday season. However, there are steps that we can take to mentally prepare ourselves for the barrage of foods and beverages around us. Mindfulness is about being present in the moment. When you eat mindfully, you slow down and notice the experience of eating.

Cooks collect recipes because they know if they follow the directions they’ll end up with the intended result: a delicious meal. Often they remake those recipes, adding personalized touches to fit their particular needs. Although you may want to substitute a couple ingredients or change a few directions, please make this recipe for Mindful Eating a favorite all year long:

Mindful Eating Recipe

Serves: Everyone

Prep time: 5-10 minutes daily

Yields: A peaceful mind and a healthy body

Ingredients:

1 cup Attention to how you are feeling

½ cup Willingness to make small changes

1 tbsp Gratitude

Directions: The 5 S's

1. Sit down and unplug. Being mindful and present allows you to slow down to appreciate the moment.

2. Eat when you are hungry. Savor each bite and let your brain register that you are eating.

3. Replace old unhealthy vices with new routines that can become lasting habits.

4. Plan ahead, make a shopping list and schedule meals to simplify your life. This helps to manage any food temptations. Include others in your plan to create a supportive atmosphere.

5. A smile goes a long way. Show gratitude by taking a moment before you eat to consider the labor required for the meal from the earth, the farmer and, of course, the cook.

Ready to jump-start your nutrition? To make an appointment with a Phelps dietitian/nutritionist please call (914) 366-2264 or click here.