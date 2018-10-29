Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle Content Partnership

A Recipe For Mindful Eating: Tips During The Holiday Season

by Susan Juechter, Senior Clinical Dietitian
Content Partner: Phelps Hospital
According to Phelps, there are steps that we can take to mentally prepare for the barrage of foods and beverages around us this holiday season.
According to Phelps, there are steps that we can take to mentally prepare for the barrage of foods and beverages around us this holiday season. Photo Credit: Phelps Hospital

Autumn is upon us and you know what that means: lots of leftover Halloween candy, marathon Thanksgiving meals and, soon enough, one holiday party after another. On average, Americans gain one to two pounds during the holiday season. However, there are steps that we can take to mentally prepare ourselves for the barrage of foods and beverages around us. Mindfulness is about being present in the moment. When you eat mindfully, you slow down and notice the experience of eating.

Cooks collect recipes because they know if they follow the directions they’ll end up with the intended result: a delicious meal. Often they remake those recipes, adding personalized touches to fit their particular needs. Although you may want to substitute a couple ingredients or change a few directions, please make this recipe for Mindful Eating a favorite all year long:

Mindful Eating Recipe

Serves: Everyone

Prep time: 5-10 minutes daily

Yields: A peaceful mind and a healthy body

Ingredients:

1 cup Attention to how you are feeling

½ cup Willingness to make small changes

1 tbsp Gratitude

Directions: The 5 S's

1. Sit down and unplug. Being mindful and present allows you to slow down to appreciate the moment.

2. Eat when you are hungry. Savor each bite and let your brain register that you are eating.

3. Replace old unhealthy vices with new routines that can become lasting habits.

4. Plan ahead, make a shopping list and schedule meals to simplify your life. This helps to manage any food temptations. Include others in your plan to create a supportive atmosphere.

5. A smile goes a long way. Show gratitude by taking a moment before you eat to consider the labor required for the meal from the earth, the farmer and, of course, the cook.

Ready to jump-start your nutrition? To make an appointment with a Phelps dietitian/nutritionist please call (914) 366-2264 or click here.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Phelps Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.