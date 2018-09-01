Actors Defend 'Cosby Show' Star Working At Clifton Trader Joe's As Job-Shaming Photo Goes Viral

"There's no shame in honest, hard work."

That's the message that several actors are preaching after a photo of "Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens working at a Clifton Trader Joe's went viral last week. Owens, who played Elvin between 1985 and 1992 on the show, was spotted by a customer working as a cashier at the Allwood Road store.

The Daily Mail last Monday ran the photo of 57-year-old Owens with the headline: "From learning lines to serving the long line!" And Fox News also ran a story saying he was spotted bagging groceries.

To those, Owens' supporters said: Good for him.

"#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work," Blair Underwood tweeted .

"He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir!"

Justine Bateman from "Family Ties" was among the many people who jumped to support Owens and even scold the person who took the photo.

"So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s," Bateman said in a tweet . "The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash."

After the NFL, Terry Crews swept floors and said he'd do it again.

"Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of," said Crews , who played for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in "Harry Potter," worked in a kitchen at a pub called Wetherspoons after being in the movie series, "and there's no shame in that," he said.

"And you know what? I really enjoyed it," Rankin said. "You do what you need to do and that's nothing to be ashamed of."

