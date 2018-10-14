Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

lifestyle

All-Time High: Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To Nearly $1 Billion For Friday Drawing

Run, don't walk to purchase a lotto ticket for tonight Mega Millions drawing worth $667 million.
Run, don't walk to purchase a lotto ticket for tonight Mega Millions drawing worth $667 million.

Good news.

Since no one won Tuesday night's $677 million Mega Millions game, you now have another chance to live the life of a millionaire as the jackpot is now at a staggering $868 million, a record high.

No ticket had all six winning numbers including 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 with a Mega Ball of 9.

So get your new tickets ready for Friday's game and in the meantime feel good for the nine lucky souls who managed to eek out a $1 million each by having five of the six numbers, and one of those had the Mega Ball and received $5 million.

The jackpot, which will be close to $1 billion by Friday, keeps growing because nobody has won since July 24.

Mega Millions says its previous record jackpot was a $656 million prize won by three people in March 2012.

But if you have an itch to win some money, you can play Wednesday night's Powerball game which rings in with a $345 million jackpot.

Not to be a downer, the odds of winning a jackpot remain pretty slim at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

