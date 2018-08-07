Amazon Starts 30-Minute Curbside Pickup At Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members are getting a new bonus from their subscription, as the company joins forces with recently acquired Whole Foods Market to develop a curbside pickup service.

Customers in select areas will be able to place orders through the Amazon Prime app, which will essentially turn Whole Foods Markets into a drive-through, with employees loading groceries into cars upon arrival. The service has kicked off in California and Virginia, with plans to expand to other cities later this year.

Officials said that pickup in an hour or more is free on orders of at least $35, and $1.99 on orders less than $35. A 30-minute window is available for $4.99 with no minimum order. Customers will be able to purchase baked goods, produce, dairy products, meat, seafood, flowers and other items.

Once they arrive at the store, customers will park in a designated spot and a “Prime Now” shopper will bring the groceries out to the car – allowing the customer can stay in their car. The Prime Now app also has a feature that will allow the customer alert the store they’re on the way, so the order will be prepared when they arrive.

The service is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Amazon purchased Whole Foods for $13.7 billion last year. It comes weeks after Amazon raised its subscription cost for Prime $20, to $119 annually.

“Pickup from Whole Foods Market is a perfect option for customers who want to grab healthy and organic groceries at their convenience, all without leaving their car,” Stephenie Landry, Worldwide Vice President of Prime Now, AmazonFresh and Amazon Restaurants, said in a statement about the launch.

“A customer can order at 5 p.m., pick up at 5:30 p.m., and we’ll have their groceries loaded into their car just minutes after arrival. For an even faster experience, customers can tell us they are on their way using the Prime Now app and groceries will be ready as they arrive.”

