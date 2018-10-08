Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Area Golfers, Tennis Players Play For A Purpose At Charity Outings

Daily Voice
Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Kenneth Austin, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital; Dr. Mary P. Leahy, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System; and Dr. Scott Luchs, Director of Radiology and Director of Interventional Radiology at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kenneth Austin, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital; Dr. Mary P. Leahy, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System; and Dr. Scott Luchs, Director of Radiology and Director of Interventional Radiology at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Rockland County residents served, drove and putted for a cause last month, raising $228,000 across three golf and tennis events to support Bon Secours Charity Health System, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

At the 29th Annual Good Samaritan Hospital and Sterling National Bank Golf and Tennis Classic, held at Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, $140,000 were raised to support the expansion and enhancement of facilities, equipment, technology and services at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Through the St. Anthony Community Hospital’s Annual Golf & Tennis Classic, $45,000 were raised to benefit ongoing advances in healthcare on the Warwick Health Campus, which includes St. Anthony Community Hospital, Mount Alverno Center and Schervier Pavilion, members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Lastly, the Bon Secours Community Hospital’s annual golf outing, which was held at High Point Golf Club in Montague, N.J., $43,000 was raised to support ongoing investments at the hospital.

