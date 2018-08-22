Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
lifestyle

Bear Facts: New Sightings Reported In Three Hudson Valley Counties

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
This bear was captured on camera on Gold Road in Stormville. Photo Credit: Susan Ray
The 'Brewster Bear' gets acquainted with a tree. Photo Credit: Sonia Gelbart
Another photo of the bear sighted in Brewster. Photo Credit: Sonia Gelbart

It started out with a report of a black bear perched in a tree in Yorktown around noontime on Friday.

The bear then fled the scene at Hanover Street almost as soon as Daily Voice posted a news alert. A reader then reported seeing it a short time later near Jennifer's Restaurant on Route 118.

Then, it was on to Brewster, where the local high school's mascot is, in fact, a Bear, and where a big ol' bruin was captured on camera by Sonia Gelbart in her backyard.

Finally, the day wrapped up on the bear watch desk (at least, we think) with word of a sighting in Stormville.

There's one caveat though. The photo sent in by reader Susan Ray is from a sighting last Friday, Aug. 17, on Gold Road in Stormville.

Those are some bear facts, all right.

