Bear Facts: New Sightings Reported In Three Hudson Valley Counties

It started out with a report of a black bear perched in a tree in Yorktown around noontime on Friday.

The bear then fled the scene at Hanover Street almost as soon as Daily Voice posted a news alert. A reader then reported seeing it a short time later near Jennifer's Restaurant on Route 118.

Then, it was on to Brewster, where the local high school's mascot is, in fact, a Bear, and where a big ol' bruin was captured on camera by Sonia Gelbart in her backyard.

Finally, the day wrapped up on the bear watch desk (at least, we think) with word of a sighting in Stormville.

There's one caveat though. The photo sent in by reader Susan Ray is from a sighting last Friday, Aug. 17, on Gold Road in Stormville.

Those are some bear facts, all right.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.