Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

Bergen Woman Shocks 'X Factor' Judges Revealing She's Voice Behind Hi

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Janice Robinson of Garfield performs her hit song "Dreamer" on the "X Factor."
Janice Robinson of Garfield performs her hit song "Dreamer" on the "X Factor." Video Credit: The X Factor UK
Robinson of Garfield had the judges and audience dancing to "Dreamer." Photo Credit: The X Factor UK

North Jersey native Janice Robinson is making a comeback as a contestant on the latest season of "The X Factor."

The 50-year-old from Garfield opened her audition by revealing to the judges that she was the voice and songwriter of international dance hit of the 1990s, "Dreamer." Robinson instantaneously had the entire stadium up and dancing, and earned four yeses from the judges sending her on to the next round of auditions.

"Dreamer" is the song that put Robinson on the fast track to success, landing the number one spot on the charts in UK and in the top 10 in other European countries. Robinson eventually left Livin' Joy to pursue a solo career. She toured the U.S. leg of Tina Turner's world tour as the opening act and soon after, "Dreamer" was reissued with new production and vocals.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.