Cashless Tolling To Go Live At Toll Barrier In Area This Week

Cashless tolling will go live in the Hudson Valley this week following an announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The transition to cashless tolling will begin late Thursday night, Sept. 27 into Friday morning, Sept. 28, at the Harriman Toll Barrier in Orange County, Cuomo said Tuesday.

The transition at Harriman is meant to help ease traffic and spur economic development around the Woodbury Premium Outlets area, the governor said.

"Cashless tolling at the Harriman toll plaza will ease congestion for millions of motorists each year and help strengthen the region's economy by providing greater access to Woodbury's economic hub," Cuomo said.

The project will convert the Harriman toll barrier for northbound traffic from the I-87 to Woodbury Common and the Route 17 exit to cashless tolling.

Southbound traffic from the Thruway's ticketed portion of the system will continue to access a modified two-lane toll plaza until the entire system is converted to cashless tolling by the end of 2020.

The existing toll barrier will be removed in several phases once the new tolling system is fully operational, which will result in altered traffic patterns. For a short period of time, drivers will continue to travel through existing toll lanes at reduced speeds without stopping until the booths are removed and the road reconfiguration is completed.

Drivers are strongly urged to use caution around the toll plaza during this time as it is an active construction zone. The posted speed limit when traveling through the toll lanes will be 20 mph.

"It's great to see progress related to the construction of the Harriman Interchange," said Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus. "Traffic congestion has long been a problem and the automation of tolls will help congestion in that vicinity."

As Cuomo announced in June 2018, all remaining fixed toll barriers in the lower Hudson Valley will be converted to cashless tolling by the end of 2018. The remaining barriers include Yonkers (I-87), New Rochelle (I-95), and Spring Valley (commercial traffic only).

