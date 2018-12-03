Casting Call: Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Movie Conducting Search

Can you see yourself as the "real" Maria singing and dancing with the gangs in "West Side Story"?

Well, sometimes dreams do come true and now might be that time, with Stephen Spielberg announcing a casting call far and wide in a search for a new Maria to star in his upcoming remake of the movie.

Casting director Cindy Tolan's Office said Spielberg is looking for a Latino/Hispanic female between the ages of 15 to 25 years old who can sing and has a strong dance background.

No officials tryout dates have been announced locally, but interested Maria's should submit a photo and video of themselves singing to westsidestorycastingsearch@gmail.com .

The original stage musical centered around warring gangs in 1950’s New York and Maria's story of loving a man her family doesn't want her to marry. The story is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

