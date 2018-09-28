Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspicious Message On Bathroom Stall Prompts School Evacuation In Rockland
Community Rallies Around Family Of Town Of Ramapo Employee Struck, Killed While Loading Truck

Sean Spillman, shown with his wife and two children, was killed on Saturday during a crash.
Sean Spillman, shown with his wife and two children, was killed on Saturday during a crash. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A call for help has been put out to the community following the death of a Town of Ramapo employee who was killed after being struck by a car.

Sean Spillman, 28, of Washingtonville, was standing behind a 2014 Ford, which was pulled over on the side of Scotland Hill Road when he and his father Brian Spillman, 61, were hit by a car around noon on Saturday.

Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht said in a Facebook statement on Sunday that both men worked for the town. His father, for 40 years as the supervisor of the central garage and Sean for more than a decade in the garage.

"Brian and Sean are father and son who spent decades proudly serving the residents of the Town of Ramapo," Specht said. "As a Town, we offer condolences to the Spillman family; as a community, we will come together to mourn and heal. "

He leaves behind a wife and two children. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to help cover funeral and other expenses the family is facing.

"The family is in shock and is grieving right now, the last thing they need to worry about is finances," the page says. "Funeral expenses are only the beginning of the many expenses for them."

The incident occurred on Scotland Hill Road in the Village of Chestnut Ridge when a 67-year-old Spring Valley struck Spillman, Ramapo Police said.

To date, the GoFundMe page has raised almost $10,000 of a $15,000 goal. To donate, click here.

