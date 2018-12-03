Community Rallies Around Family That Lost House To Suffern Fire

The community is rallying to support a family that lost its home to a massive structure fire on Wednesday in Suffern, just weeks before the holidays.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5 firefighters from multiple area departments were called to Washington Avenue in Suffern for a fully-involved structure fire.

Crews from Mahwah, Hillburn, Sloatsburg, Tallman, Monsey, Hillcrest and Nanuet worked at the scene, containing the flames and damage to only the one house, which was destroyed. No injuries were reported, but family pets perished in the fire.

Firefighters used so much water battling the blaze that several nearby homes experienced brown water coming from their faucets. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffern Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI Unit

In response, the family’s neighbors worked quickly to set up a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to support them. In just a few hours, the campaign already raised more than $4,000 of its stated $5,000 goal, with neighbors sharing their condolences on the page.

“I am sad to say Debra McGhee's house was on fire today,” the organizers of the fundraiser stated. “It is a total loss. Luckily all people made it out safe.

However only one out of five family pets made it out alive.. Debbie, her brother and her (three) sons lost everything they own weeks before the holidays. If you can find it within your heart any amount will help.”

Anyone looking to donate to the family’s GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

