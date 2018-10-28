Community Rallies To Support Children After Murder-Suicide Involving Parents

Two gunshots changed the lives of three children forever, leaving them without parents and questioning what will happen to them now.

The life-changing event took place on Friday, Oct . 26 at approximately 8:40 a.m. to a home on Knox Road, located east of Route 9W near the Hudson River in Highland Falls.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two people dead inside the home. An investigation into the shooting found that 41-year-old Mario Vanzetta, killed his wife, 41-year-old Stephanie Vanzetta, before taking his own life.

The couple had a teenage daughter and two younger sons.

Now family and friends are working hard to take care of the children and to raise funds through a GoFundMe account to help support them in the years to come and to cover their college expenses.

All of the money donated will be put into an account for the children and used only for their needs, said the organizer of the fund, Adrienne Bono, on behalf of Stephanie Vanzetta's brother Michael Helbig.

"Because their father was the breadwinner, he carried the life insurance policy," Bono wrote. "Due to his suicide, the kids may not be able to cash the policy."

She said in an update that the kids are doing as well as can be expected and have many questions and feel a little uncertain about what will happen in the future.

To date, more than $72,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised.

To help the children plan for the future, click here.

