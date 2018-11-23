Dog Found In Florida 18 Months After Going Missing In New York

Sinatra will be back in New York.

Sinatra the dog, that is.

The brown-and-white Husky who disappeared from his home in Brooklyn 18 months ago was found wandering in a Seffner, Florida neighborhood this month.

The 5-year-old went missing not long after a 16-year-old girl, Zion Willis, in the family that owns him died in a tragic gun accident, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Sinatra had been the late girl's constant companion, the report said.

Sinatra is due to be reunited with his New York family on Sunday, Nov. 25. He must have some story to tell. If only he could. It remains a mystery how he made the 1,200-mile trek.

The Verrills, the Florida family that found the dog, was able to track down Sinatra's New York owners by social media. Zion Willis' father, Lesmore Willis works in Port Chester as chief compliance officer at Cerebral Palsy of Westchester.

“Sinatra was her 14th birthday present,” Lesmore Willis told the Tampa Bay Times. “That was her dog and their bond was strong. She loved to take him on her walks to the store. The love was obvious. When he was gone, it was like losing a part of her.”

