Dozens Of Malnourished Goats Seized From Area Farm

Twenty-seven goats and a calf were within days of death when found by Hudson Valley SPCA officials on an Orange County farm after receiving a complaint.

The goats were discovered after Gene Hecht, chief of the Hudson Valley SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Division, applied for a warrant to raid the farm in the Town of Goshen after investigating.

"They had no food, no water and were so emaciated they were less than three days away from death," Hecht said.

The warrant to save the goats was served Saturday, Aug. 11 at the farm off Orzeck Lane in the Pellets Island section of town, he said.

Some of the goats were 30 pounds underweight, with bones showing through their coats.

The goats, who were full of parasites, were also suffering from anemia, diarrhea and hoof rot, SPCA officials said.

They were kept in a chicken-coop type building and an outdoor pen, but weren't allowed to graze, Hecht said.

Hecht said they used herding dogs to round up the goats and then put in a trailer and sent to Pykosz’s farm in Loch Sheldrake for rehabilitation.

Hecht said the owner of the farm is Ping Yan, 62, of Lynbrook. Yan was charged with 28 counts of failure to provide food, water, and sustenance to animals.

"He faces a year in jail and $1,000 fine on each count," Hecht said.

