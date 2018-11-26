Contact Us
Breaking News: PIP Stretch Closed For Roadwork
Dunkin' Donuts Warns Customers Of Data Breach

Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts Photo Credit: Dunkin' Donuts

A third-party may have gained access to the account information of some of its customers, Dunkin' Donuts said in a warning issued on Wednesday.

The security breach, discovered Oct. 31, affects "DD Perks" customers, the company said.

"Although Dunkin' did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we've been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies' security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin' DD Perks accounts," the company said in a statement.

For more information and details on the breach, click here.

