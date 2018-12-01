Eight Brands Of Dog Food Recalled Over Potentially Toxic Levels Of Vitamin D

Pet owners should check their cabinets after several companies recalled dog foods that potentially contain toxic amounts of vitamin D.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded a recall of dry dog food products that have been making some pets sick. The recall comes following several complaints that dogs eating the food experienced vitamin D toxicity.

According to the FDA, testing found that samples of the dog food contained excessive, potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D. “Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death,” officials noted.

The recalled products include Nutrisca, Natural Life Pet Products, Sunshine Mills, Inc., ANF, Inc., Lidl (Orlando brand), Kroger, ELM Pet Foods, Inc. and Ahold Delhaize.

After receiving complaints from pet owners about dogs with vitamin D toxicity, one of the firms reported to the FDA that it was recalling dry pet food due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

Many other brands with a common contract manufacturer have also been recalled. The FDA is currently working with the contract manufacturer to provide a comprehensive list of affected brands.

The FDA noted that excess vitamin D in a pet’s diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D at toxic levels can cause kidney failure and death. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.

“FDA scientists are still analyzing reports and the information currently available to determine whether the illnesses are definitively connected to diet.

"FDA scientists have evaluated samples of some of these products, and state and private lab test results indicate that the food contained as much as approximately 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D.

"Consuming food with such high levels of vitamin D is potentially toxic to dogs and in severe cases may lead to kidney failure and/or death.”

Complete details of the FDA's recall can be found here .

