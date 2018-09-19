Fall Foliage Season Starts In New York

That breathtaking time of the year when the foliage begins to turn brilliant shades of orange, yellow red has arrived, signaling that fall has arrived.

It also means it's a great time to take a trip to a favorite viewing spot to take in the color and soak up the cooler air, pick a pumpkin, and hey, maybe sip some wine or cider.

To help make sure you pick a prime viewing spot, or to find a new place to visit, the state has revved up its annual fall bucket list complete with weekly foliage reports and hot spots to visit.

The reports come out each Wednesday giving leave lovers plenty of time to plan for a weekend trip.

The site is already up and running with this week's hotspots being the Adirondacks some trees approaching the midpoint of change, the report says. There are other hot spots as well that may be closer to home, so check the site weekly.

In addition to the foliage report, visitors to the site will also find a list of fun events such as pumpkin patches, wine harvests, hot fishing spots and much more.

So if you love New York and fall, visit iloveny.com.

