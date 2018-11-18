Food Safety Alert: Romaine Lettuce Unsafe To Eat In Any Form, CDC Warns

With Thanksgiving just two days away, the Centers for Disease Control has issued its strongest warning yet about a widespread E.coli outbreak.

All types of Romaine lettuce are unsafe to eat in any form and retail establishments and restaurants should not sell it until more is known, the CDC said in a Food Safety Alert issued Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Consumers who have Romaine lettuce in their refrigerators should throw it away, even if one or more persons have eaten it without getting sick, and wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.

A total of 32 people from 11 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli since Oct. 8, with 13 being hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials first warned about Romaine lettuce in April after 50 people became ill from E.coli.

