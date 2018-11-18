Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Update Released On Measles Outbreak In Rockland
lifestyle

Food Safety Alert: Romaine Lettuce Unsafe To Eat In Any Form, CDC Warns

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Romaine lettuce
Romaine lettuce Photo Credit: CDC

With Thanksgiving just two days away, the Centers for Disease Control has issued its strongest warning yet about a widespread E.coli outbreak.

All types of Romaine lettuce are unsafe to eat in any form and retail establishments and restaurants should not sell it until more is known, the CDC said in a Food Safety Alert issued Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Consumers who have Romaine lettuce in their refrigerators should throw it away, even if one or more persons have eaten it without getting sick, and wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.

A total of 32 people from 11 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli since Oct. 8, with 13 being hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials first warned about Romaine lettuce in April after 50 people became ill from E.coli.

To read the CDC's alert, click here.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.