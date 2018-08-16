Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Father, Son Go Missing After Raft Overturns In Area River
lifestyle

Free Narcan Training Will Be Offered At New York State Fair

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Narcan kit contains the drugs, syringes, and gloves.
A Narcan kit contains the drugs, syringes, and gloves. Photo Credit: Contributed

With opioids and overdoses reaching a peak in the country last year, the New York State Fair will be offering special life-saving training.

At this year’s New York State Fair - which is being held in Syracuse from Aug. 22 through Sept. 3 - there will be Narcan training, which has helped save the lives of several New Yorkers who were suffering from near-fatal overdoses.

The “Stomp Out Stigma Day,” which coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 will include a speech from BMX biker Tony Hoffman, feature an information fair with support service for addiction and the Narcan training.

“The Fair and its partners offer many services, from helping people check for unclaimed funds to offering assistance with some of life’s most serious crises,” acting Fair Director Troy Waffner noted. “We’re very pleased to partner with the Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (MCCASA) and New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) on this event and hope that we are able to link people to the help they need to improve the lives of people fighting substance abuse.”

In addition, the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services will provide free NARCAN training at its booth in the Science and Industry Building at the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 22: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 23: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 24: 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 25: 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 27: 11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 28: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 29: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 30: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 2: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 3: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“Stigma is defined as a mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance, quality, or person," Lauren Davie, the Project Coordinator at the Central Region Addiction Resource Center stated. "The Central Region Addiction Resource Center, a program at MCCASA, wants people & families struggling with Substance Use Disorders to feel supported and know that there are services available to them. We are thrilled to be partnering with the New York State Fair to share this message of hope & recovery for all."

OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez added that “addiction is a disease that affects members of every community, regardless of age, gender, or other factors, and it is important that people know that help is available, and recovery is possible. New York State is working tirelessly to end the stigma against addiction and treatment, and get people access to the help they need to rebuild their lives.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.