Friends Rally Behind Family Of High School Basketball Star Killed In Crash

Friends of the high school basketball star killed in a single-vehicle crash have started a GoFundMe page to help the family and to offer their support.

John Guerra, of the Florida section of Warwick in Orange County, was killed around 10:35 p.m. Monday, July 23 when his 2005 Honda Civic, traveling south on Union Corners Road, left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop against a tree, said Town of Warwick Lt. John Rader.

His friends said on the GoFundMe page that he was not only a great athlete, but a friend to everyone he came across.

"John Guerra is a legend, and not just on the basketball court. Sure, he made basketball look easy whether it was shooting around with friends at the park or with hundreds of adoring fans watching his every move," they said. "But John truly made his impact off the court as it seems just about everyone who met him fell in love with the remarkable young man."

A two-time all-state basketball player for S.S. Seward High School, Guerra was third-team all-state in Class D as a sophomore and made the fourth team last season in Class C, according to the New York Sportswriters Association.

He reached 1,000 career points in the final regular-season game of 2018 and was also a member of the school's 2017 Section 9 Class C soccer championship team.

"Our hearts go out to his entire family as we can’t imagine what they’re going through during this incredibly sensitive and difficult time," the page says.

They added that they hope the money raised will help his family with any financial burden faced at this time.

To date, hundreds of dollars have been raised. Click here to donate.

