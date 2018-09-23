Contact Us
Gere Sighting: Hudson Valley Actor Spotted At Upstate Restaurant

Actor Richard Gere poses for a photo with the staff at Julie's Diner on Saturday. From left, Jeanette Bova, Gere, diner owner Kristen Macko, Megan Skinner and Jen Cruz. Photo Credit: Kristen Macko

Actor Richard Gere of Pound Ridge was an Upstate hit when he ate breakfast at a North Syracuse diner on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Gere stopped into Julie's Diner on Route 11 with his pregnant wife, Alejandra Silva, his father, Homer Gere of North Syracuse, and another unidentified woman, according to this report by Syracuse.com

The 69-year-old actor married the 35-year-old Spanish businesswoman, his third wife, in April.

Silva confirmed she was pregnant earlier this month -- according to this report -- noting that their baby was blessed by the Dalai Lama.

Diner owner Kristen Macko said Gere was very gracious, chatting with patrons who quickly recognized the actor and posing for a picture with members of the diner's staff.

"He wasn't trying to hide and pretend he was someone else," Macko told Syracuse.com. "He was just so nice to everyone. He was talking to everyone on the way out, so that's why we didn't feel too bad asking him if we could take a photo with him."

Gere grew up in North Syracuse, not far from the diner, and is a 1967 graduate of North Syracuse High School.

Gere has starred in dozens of movies, including "An Officer and a Gentleman," "Pretty Woman," "American Gigolo," "Runaway Bride," "Chicago" and "Shall We Dance." He recently appeared in 2017's "The Dinner" and is featured in an upcoming British TV series titled "MotherFatherSon."

Gere, a longtime Buddhist and supporter of the Tibetan spiritual leader, has an 18-year-old son, Homer, with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell, who starred in "License to Kill." They were married from 2002 to 2013.

Gere was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

