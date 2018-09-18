Contact Us
Ground Beef Recall Issued Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

Ground beef
Ground beef Photo Credit: Rainer Zenz via Wikipedia

Check your freezer.

More than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products made from the chuck portion of the carcass has been recalled due to an E. coli outbreak,  the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

One person has been killed and 17 sickened as a result of the outbreak.

The beef was produced and packaged at Cargill Meat Solutions in Colorado on June 21 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018.

Click here for a product list.

Click here to view labels.

For more on the recall, click here.

