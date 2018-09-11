Contact Us
HBO Series Films In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Ben Sinclair was in the area filming scene of his HBO series "High Maintenance."
Ben Sinclair was in the area filming scene of his HBO series "High Maintenance." Photo Credit: HBO

If you blinked you might have missed it, but stars from the HBO series "High Maintenance" were in the Hudson Valley on Wednesday to film some scenes.

The series, starring creator and lead character, Ben Sinclair, was in different spots throughout the town and city of Poughkeepsie to film scenes for the show about a bike-riding, marijuana deliveryman, with a funny cast of clients.

In its third season, the scenes filmed Wednesday included Pete's Famous Restaurant, Mill House Brewing Company, and Emiliano's.

Chris LaPlant, general manager at the Mill House Brewing Company, said the whole experience was "really cool."

"I didn't realize how much goes into producing a show," he said. "They had at least 80 members of the cast and crew here. But it was a really great experience to learn about the industry."

He's also looking forward to seeing the Mill House showcased on the series.

Additional scenes were at various "picturesque" areas in town.

The Hudson Valley scenes should air the first part of 2019, so locals will want to look closely to see if they are in a take or know someone who is.

