Here Are Some Holiday-Themed Events In Rockland

Rockland County residents who are looking to get into the holiday spirit over the weekend will have numerous seasonal events to choose from.

First, the Holiday Victorian Tea offers guests a variety of teas as well as finger sandwiches, cookies, scones, and other treats at the Bricktown Inn Bed and Breakfast on Hudson Ave in Haverstraw. Seatings for this event begin at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9. Tickets are $30 each, so call (845) 429-8447 to reserve your seat. More information can be found here .

Next up, don’t forget to reserve your spot for a Candlelight Tour of the Jacob Blauvelt House. These tours are scheduled for the following Sundays in December, starting with Dec. 9, and they offer the chance to immerse yourself in authentic Dutch American holiday traditions, complete with seasonal music and refreshments. Click here to find out more and purchase your tickets.

Finally, those with an artistic eye may want to visit the RoCA Affordable Art and Pottery Bazaar, which starts Sunday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and available items include ceramics as well as 2D and 3D art from local artists. Jewelry and holiday ornaments will also be available, with pricing from $10 to $150. Stop by the Rockland Center for the Arts to browse from local offerings. For more information, click here .

For a full schedule of Rockland County seasonal events, click here .

