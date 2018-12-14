Here Are Top Trends In Food-Service Retail

The retail food industry is constantly evolving as consumer trends continue to prioritize convenience and accessibility. From subscription meal plans to grab-and-go takeout, today’s food market truly has something for everyone. Check out some of what SupermarketNews says are the top trends in food-service retail:

Meal subscription “kits”: You’ve probably heard of companies like Blue Apron and HelloFresh who are disrupting the typical routine of shopping for groceries and cooking a meal at home. These meal kits are designed to maximize convenience while helping the consumer improve their cooking skills. Each box comes with all the pre-measured ingredients you’ll need to create a delicious meal. With this type of convenience, who needs delivery?

Prepared foods: Granted, many major grocers already offer a hot and cold prepared foods section, but these options are quickly growing in popularity. Food retailers are expanding their fresh offerings with salad bars, sushi stations, and other types of cultural and convenient cuisine options. Now, when you’ve finished grocery shopping for the week, you can pick up a fresh hot side dish to go with whatever meal you’ll be preparing at home.

Small-Scale Snacks: Finally, you may notice the growing snack-size options in your local grocery store. Consumers are focusing more on portion sizes and overall nutritional value, and retailers are following suit by creating snack-packs that are meant to be eaten on the go. These packs often consist of artisan meats and cheeses, veggies, crackers, and more. They’re perfect for health-conscious and convenience-craving consumers.

To read more about food-service retail trends, click here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.