Here's New Tappan Zee Bridge Traffic Shift Info, Timing For Second Span Opening

For those who thought the lane shifts for the opening of the Rockland-bound side of the new Tappan Zee Bridge was confusing, get ready for a new set of mind-challenging changes.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that operations to shift Westchester-bound traffic on the bridge to the crossing’s new eastbound span will begin on Friday night, Sept. 7, weather permitting.

Here are details about Friday night’s traffic shift:

Multiple lane closures will begin at approximately 8 p.m. Friday as traffic conditions permit. At least one Westchester-bound lane will remain open except when State Police stop and temporarily hold traffic.

Work will require a temporary closure of I-87/I-287, Exit 10 (Nyack - South Nyack - US Route 9W) southbound on-ramp from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday. Southbound/eastbound drivers will be detoured to the exit 11 on-ramp.

During the shift, there will be two traffic stops of all four southbound/eastbound lanes near Exit 10 in South Nyack, each lasting up to 20 minutes. The traffic stops will allow workers to stage operations, stripe lanes at both ends of the bridge and shift barriers and equipment.

Immediately following the shift, traffic will travel across the new eastbound span in the right lane. All four southbound/eastbound lanes are scheduled to be fully open by 7 a.m. Saturday.

There will be no lane closures in the Rockland-bound direction.

Got that? If not, read again.

Following the eastbound traffic shift, Westchester-bound motorists will have access to four general traffic lanes and emergency shoulders. A dedicated bus lane will open this fall for eastbound traffic.

The fully completed project will include shoulders and dedicated bus lanes in each direction, and a bicycle and walking path.

Rockland-bound motorists will continue to use the current four lanes on the westbound span. In the coming weeks, the four lanes of westbound traffic will be shifted to the opposite side of the span (where eastbound traffic used to be) to allow for the construction of the bicycle and pedestrian path and its six overlooks, Thruway officials said.

