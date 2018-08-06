Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

Hero Teen Who Died In Attempted Ramapo Lake Rescue Had Bright Future Ahead

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Matt Poole of Livingston, 17.
Matt Poole of Livingston, 17. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

Matthew Poole had a bright future ahead of him.

The rising Livingston High School senior, however, sacrificed it all on Tuesday in an attempt to save a 17-year-old friend overcome by the tumultuous waters of Ramapo Lake.

Sadly, his attempt was futile and both teens perished.

More than $21,000 had been raised as of Wednesday evening for Poole's family on a GoFundMe , where the teen is being hailed a hero for his act of bravery.

"Matt was a great friend and an overall outstanding person," Allison Foster wrote. "If only he knew how many people loved him."

Poole was also 17 years old and a member of Livingston High School's football team.

"He was such a kind and loving young man," said his English teacher, Charissa Sorrentino.

"I remember how happy and proud he was when he became an Uncle. He was a joy."

Poole is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister and niece along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.