Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua will appear on the season premiere of "Madam Secretary" this fall, CBS announced.

"We've got some BIG guest stars in store for Season 5!" the popular TV show said on Twitter, noting that Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell also will play themselves on the CBS broadcast. "Former Secretaries of State @HillaryClinton, @Madeleine, and Colin Powell will be appearing on the season premiere of #MadamSecretary on Sunday, October 7!"

Clinton, a former First Lady and U.S. Senator turned 2016 Democratic presidential candidate posted her own Tweet here about the upcoming show : "It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues. Mark your calendars for October 7th!"

Albright was the first woman to become U.S. Secretary of State. She served from 1997 to 2001 under then-President Bill Clinton of Chappaqua.

Powell was the 65th U.S. Secretary of State, serving under then-President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005. Powell also was the first black person to serve in that post.

The broadcast airs one month before the mid-term elections: Unless this is more "fake news"....Sputnik news agency -- a website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya posted its own spin on "Madam Secretary," reporting the upcoming guests as "War Criminals United." The Sputnik News story can be accessed by clicking here:

