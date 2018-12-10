Holiday Season Heightens Importance Of Safe Food Handling, USDA Says

The USDA has issued a food safety reminder to all of those planning to cook or transport large amounts of food for upcoming holiday gatherings this season.

Here are some of its takeaways:

When it comes to doneness, don’t just chance it; use a food thermometer to determine the internal temperature of whatever meat you’re cooking. Here’s where they should fall:

Ground beef: 160 degrees F

Duck: 165 degrees F

Veal: 145 degrees F

Turkey: 165 degrees F

Pork: 145 degrees F

Steak: 145 degrees F

Goose: 165 degrees F

Beef, pork, lamb, and veal should also rest for three full minutes before being carved or consumed.

Safe food storage is also a necessity. The USDA says that the typical household refrigerator should be set no higher than 40 degrees F for optimal storage. Be sure to wait no longer than two hours to refrigerate perishable foods after shopping.

Raw meats should be stored in a sealed container to prevent cross contamination or leaking juices.

Finally, dishes being transported to a get-together should be kept properly sealed; cold foods in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs, and hot foods in an insulated dish or container at or above 140 degrees F.

For the full infographic, click here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.