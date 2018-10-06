Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Is Coming: Here's A Rundown Of Participants

Get your taste buds primed. It's almost time for the gastro-pleasing 2018 Hudson Valley Resturant Week.

Held Monday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 11, this year's event will include 200 participating restaurants offering their best dishes by way of three-course, prix-fixe lunch ($22.95) and dinner ($32.95) menus.

The event, sponsored a host of local businesses, showcases restaurants from across the Hudson Valley including Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Columbia counties.

“The time of year where all of Hudson Valley’s counties come together to promote their restaurants and chefs is among the Valley’s most exciting and fulfilling,” says Publisher of "The Valley Table," and Founder of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, Janet Crawshaw.

The majority of participating chefs and restaurateurs use locally-sourced ingredients in support of area farms, winemakers, distillers, artisanal producers, and purveyors.

Of the nearly 200 participating restaurants, more than 15 restaurants are new to the lineup this year.

Some of the new restaurants include: The Whitlock, offering hyper-local cuisine in a modern farmhouse atmosphere in Westchester County; BLT Steak, serving guests American steakhouse fare in a bistro-like setting at The Ritz-Carlton Westchester, and Farmers & Chefs in Dutchess County, providing a globally influenced menu, complete with seasonal and local ingredients offered in a casual setting.

The complete list of participating restaurants is available here: valleytable.com/hvrw.

Reservations are recommended at all Hudson Valley Restaurant Week restaurants.

