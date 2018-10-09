Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle Content Partnership

Innovative Breast Cancer Care In Westchester: A Discussion On New Technology

by Phelps Hospital
Content Partner: Phelps Hospital
Alice Police, MD, FACS, a surgical oncologist and the new regional director of breast surgery for the Northwell Health Breast Care Centers, Westchester, is an expert in the latest surgical technologies.
Alice Police, MD, FACS, a surgical oncologist and the new regional director of breast surgery for the Northwell Health Breast Care Centers, Westchester, is an expert in the latest surgical technologies. Photo Credit: Phelps Hospital

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among American women, affecting one in eight. Although it is associated with a host of risk factors, like heredity, most newly diagnosed breast cancer patients have no risk factors. What’s more, only 5 percent to 10 percent of breast cancers are attributed to abnormal genes passing from parent to child.

Nevertheless, a diagnosis of breast cancer, or even just the suspicion of it, can cause anxiety and fear. Alice Police, MD, FACS, a surgical oncologist and the new regional director of breast surgery for the Northwell Health Breast Care Centers, Westchester, knows this. That’s why the renowned breast surgeon, an expert in the latest surgical technologies, does all she can to put patients at ease. She does this by delivering surgical care that is so precise and strives to eliminate all cancer in one operation, without leaving behind any straggling cancer cells. The advanced techniques that Dr. Police practices are so accurate that they can spare women the stress of undergoing a second surgery, and of the unnecessary tissue removal that can extend and complicate recovery.

One of the many state-of-the-art technologies that Dr. Police offers is SAVI SCOUT, a surgical guidance system that uses radar to identify the tumor during breast cancer surgery and leaves healthy tissue.

Another innovate technology that allows Dr. Police to spare patients a second surgery is the MarginProbe. This device indicates if tissue margins are cancer-free and gives Dr. Police the opportunity to remove any remaining disease while the procedure is ongoing.

Prolonged cancer treatment can be stressful. Dr. Police minimizes stress for her patients by working with radiation to provide intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT). This exact radiation treatment zeroes in on small cancers, and because it is so efficient, it often alleviates the need for three weeks of follow-up radiation therapy.

To learn more about the advanced surgical and other breast cancer treatments at the Northwell Health Breast Care Centers, Westchester, please call 1-833-WBREAST (1-833-927-3278) or click here.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Phelps Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.