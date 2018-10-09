Innovative Breast Cancer Care In Westchester: A Discussion On New Technology

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among American women, affecting one in eight. Although it is associated with a host of risk factors, like heredity, most newly diagnosed breast cancer patients have no risk factors. What’s more, only 5 percent to 10 percent of breast cancers are attributed to abnormal genes passing from parent to child.

Nevertheless, a diagnosis of breast cancer, or even just the suspicion of it, can cause anxiety and fear. Alice Police, MD, FACS, a surgical oncologist and the new regional director of breast surgery for the Northwell Health Breast Care Centers, Westchester, knows this. That’s why the renowned breast surgeon, an expert in the latest surgical technologies, does all she can to put patients at ease. She does this by delivering surgical care that is so precise and strives to eliminate all cancer in one operation, without leaving behind any straggling cancer cells. The advanced techniques that Dr. Police practices are so accurate that they can spare women the stress of undergoing a second surgery, and of the unnecessary tissue removal that can extend and complicate recovery.

One of the many state-of-the-art technologies that Dr. Police offers is SAVI SCOUT, a surgical guidance system that uses radar to identify the tumor during breast cancer surgery and leaves healthy tissue.

Another innovate technology that allows Dr. Police to spare patients a second surgery is the MarginProbe. This device indicates if tissue margins are cancer-free and gives Dr. Police the opportunity to remove any remaining disease while the procedure is ongoing.

Prolonged cancer treatment can be stressful. Dr. Police minimizes stress for her patients by working with radiation to provide intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT). This exact radiation treatment zeroes in on small cancers, and because it is so efficient, it often alleviates the need for three weeks of follow-up radiation therapy.

