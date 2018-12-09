Contact Us
lifestyle

Kathie Lee Gifford Leaving 'Today' Show

Valerie Musson
Joe Lombardi
Kathie Lee Gifford, right, announcing on Tuesday's morning show her 11th season will be her last as co-host Hoda Kotb looks on.
Kathie Lee Gifford, right, announcing on Tuesday's morning show her 11th season will be her last as co-host Hoda Kotb looks on. Photo Credit: @klgandhoda on Twitter

Kathie Lee Gifford, who has hosted the fourth hour of NBC-TV's “Today” show for a decade, will be leaving in 2019 to focus on other projects, she announced at the end of the show on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The longtime resident of Greenwich will continue hosting the show until her 11th anniversary, on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

"It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it's also hard,” she said when breaking the news. "I've been in this business for 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day."

Gifford continued to credit her success on the show to the friendship she developed with her partner, Hoda Kotb.

"I thought I would stay one year. Something happened along the way - fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess," she said in reference to Kotb. “We’re going to be friends for the rest of our lives. I’m grateful to God for you.”

To view Gifford’s bittersweet and heartfelt announcement, click here .

