Kitten Trapped Inside Car For Days Rescued In Hudson Valley

Some cats really do have nine lives.

Westchester County Police officers teamed with Mount Kisco’s animal control on Monday to rescue a kitten that found itself in a precarious spot stuck inside the wheel well of a car parked for two days at Northern Westchester Hospital Center.

The department received a report from a security officer at the hospital, who heard sounds of a cat crying, prompting him to reach out to law enforcement officials for help at approximately 11 a.m. on Aug. 20. Police said that when hero cops Edwin Rivera, Chris Orlando and Scott Forsythe responded, the cries had grown weaker.

Officers managed to pop the hood of the car, but there was still no sign of the distressed cat. They continued searching around the vehicle for the feline, even removing an inner fender cover, but still had no luck.

Eventually, an animal control officer was able to reach up and pulled the kitten out from deep within the wheel well, near the front spring.

Police said that the vehicle, which has Pennsylvania plates, had been parked in the hospital’s garage since Sunday and it is likely the cat was trapped the entire time. The kitten may have also been trapped before the car drove to the garage, according to police.

The kitten, once rescued, appeared malnourished and weak, police said, though he was “relieved to be in good hands.”

Animal control took custody of the cat and have since provided it with food and water.

Animal control is attempting to track down an owner, and still don’t know the kitten’s given name, though they’ve taken to calling him Kisco the Cat in the meantime.

