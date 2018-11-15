Contact Us
Longtime Ramapo Police Detective Calls It A Career

Zak Failla
Retired Det. Tommy Byrnes, left. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Retired Det. Tommy Byrnes in 1991. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

One of Ramapo’s Finest is riding off into the sunset as he retires after a career in law enforcement that spanned more than three decades.

Retired Ramapo Police Det. Tommy Byrnes was presented with his retirement plaque this week after 32 years in law enforcement.

Byrnes’ career began in January 1986 with the NYPD, when he was assigned to the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. He then made his way to the Ramapo Police Department in September 1991. He was an active police officer and joined the department’s Anti-Crime Unit in 1999.

In 2002, Byrnes earned the rank of detective. Police officials said that “Byrnes was involved in many cases and arrests that brought acclaim to the Ramapo Police Department

“Tommy came to my rescue 23 years ago when my daughter gashed her head and tore her finger,” one local resident posted on Facebook. “He made a quick decision to drive us to the hospital since the ambulance was en route to another call. Thank you .. I will never forget that. Lots of luck on your retirement!!”

