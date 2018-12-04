Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Train Service Suspended In Pearl River After Train Hits Car
lifestyle

Lost Diane Keaton Wallet From 50 Years Ago Discovered In Area Storage Unit

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
"This is the craziest story!" Diane Keaton said on Twitter (above). "I don't remember losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj!"
"This is the craziest story!" Diane Keaton said on Twitter (above). "I don't remember losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj!" Photo Credit: @Diane_Keaton on Twitter

Anton Lulgjuraj, who purchased the contents of a unit from Life Storage in Brewster, made quite a surprising discovery,

Lulgjuraj discovered actress Diane Keaton’s wallet from more than 50 years ago concealed within the dusty wooden box in the storage locker, according to the Daily News .

After noting that everything within the wallet appeared to be more than half a century old, including the 1966 driver's license, which read "Diane Hall," the 45-year-old Lulgjuraj, of Hopewell Junction, told the Daily News that he recognized the woman's image.

“I opened it up and thought, is this Diane Keaton the actress? It couldn’t be. Or maybe it could,” he recalled.

Lulgjuraj said that it’s still a mystery how the wallet and records ended up in the storage shed, as the other items belonged to David Parent, an Air Force pilot who attended Fordham University.

Allegedly, someone stashed the belongings after Parent’s death and stopped paying the storage unit’s rent.

Lulgjuraj, who found the wallet in May, tried for months to reach out to Keaton, both directly and through her acting reps. Finally, he was successful, as she recently Tweeted about the mysterious discovery:

“This is the craziest story! I don't remember losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj!”

To read the Daily News story, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.