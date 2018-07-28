Mid-Hudson Bridge 'Jumper' At Large After Driving Away From Scene

The City of Poughkeepsie Police are asking for help tracking down the person who jumped with a parachute from the Mid-Hudson Bridge, bringing out a full force of rescue personnel.

Police were alterted to the jump by 911 callers around 8:39 p.m. Sunday saying a person had jumped from the bridge, said City of Poughkeepsie Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

City police responded to the bridge and the fire department launched its rescue boat, he said.

Boaters in the area of the bridge reported that a person parachuted off the bridge into Kaal Rock Park got into a white vehicle and drove away.

There is no other description on the car or the subject.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 451-7577.

