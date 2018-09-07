Miss New York Crowned Miss America 2019

Miss New York Nia Franklin was crowned Miss America 2019 on Sunday evening.

The Brooklynite, a 24-year-old opera singer, earned a master's degree in music composition from UNC School of the Arts and advocated arts programs in schools across the U.S.

Franklin named among the eight contestants to watch for by Cosmopolitan . She donated stem cells to her father while fighting cancer and advocated

This is the first year that the contest, at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall, will take place without a swimsuit competition.

