Breaking News: Number Of Measles Cases In Rockland Nears 100
lifestyle

Missing 25-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Located

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Kyle V. Jabusch
Kyle V. Jabusch Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

The 25-year-old who went missing from his home in home in Northern Westchester last week has been located and is safe, state police said.

Kyle V. Jabusch had last been seen at his Northern Westchester residence on Park Avenue in Goldens Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

"Kyle was located safely with the assistance of Westchester County Police," state police announced on Sunday.

Further details were not released.

Original report:

An endangered 25-year-old has gone missing and his family and state police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Kyle V. Jabusch was last seen at his Northern Westchester residence on Park Avenue in Goldens Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

He left in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with NY registration HYT3172. He is possibly traveling westbound through Pennsylvania based on recent credit card transactions. Kyle has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Any person that may have information on the whereabouts of Kyle Jabusch is asked to contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

