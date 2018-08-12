Missing Hudson Valley Man Found

The 68-year-old man who went missing in Northern Westchester on Monday, Aug. 13 has been found, Bedford Police announced Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 15.

A third formal search was conducted for John A. Vasile late Wednesday morning, police said, and Vasile was located - conscious and alert - within the Bedford Village hamlet.

He was transported to the Northern Westchester Hospital Center for evaluation.

"Today, following a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies, John Vasile has been successfully reunited with his family," Bedford Police Chief Melvin Padilla said.

The Bedford, Bedford Hills, Pound Ridge and Danbury fire departments, Pound Ridge Police Department and state police assisted the Bedford PD in the search.

Vasile was a well-respected partner in a law firm based in New Rochelle. He also is an avid singer.

Original report

A 68-year-old man has gone missing in Northern Westchester and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

John A. Vasile was reported missing from his Bedford residence on Cartway Lane West at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, police said.

Vasile is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 165 pounds. He is balding with a salt-and-pepper beard and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and gray slippers.

Bedford Police note Vasile is being treated for anxiety issues and does not have his medication with him.

In addition, police say he has extremely poor vision, and has trouble walking alone.

Searches were conducted though 2am last night and resumed at 8am today. K9 units, boats and a Westchester Co PD helicopter have assisted so far in this search.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Bedford Police Department at (914) 241-3111.

