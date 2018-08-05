Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: New Round Of Storms Headed To Area
lifestyle Content Partnership

Montefiore Nyack Hospital Named Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite

by Montefiore Nyack Hospital
Content Partner: Montefiore Nyack Hospital
Montefiore Nyack Hospital has been officially designated as a Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite by the Rockland County Department of Health.
Montefiore Nyack Hospital has been officially designated as a Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite by the Rockland County Department of Health. Photo Credit: Contributed

Montefiore Nyack Hospital has been officially designated as a Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite by the Rockland County Department of Health as part of its Breastfeeding Promotion and Support Program.

The official plaque and Certificate of Recognition was presented by Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, D.O., M.P.H., CPE, DABFM, FAAFP, Rockland County Commissioner of Health, at The Jacobs Family Maternity Center on Friday, August 3 in culmination of World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7. Additionally, Rockland Legislator, Aney Paul, issued a Proclamation that recognized Montefiore Nyack Hospital as the first hospital in Rockland County to receive this breastfeeding-friendly worksite designation.

“By creating this nurturing space for new mothers, Montefiore Nyack Hospital is sending a clear message that it supports moms and babies in the workplace,” said Aney Paul, Rockland County Legislator and liaison to the Rockland County Breastfeeding Coalition. “These employees no longer have to worry about how or where they will be able to pump breast milk―or feel awkward about doing so. I congratulate Montefiore Nyack Hospital for taking this important step in supporting the health of both mothers and babies.”

To achieve this Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite recognition, Montefiore Nyack Hospital implemented several measures outlined in the New York State Department of Health’s Creating Breastfeeding Friendly Communities initiative, including creating a written breastfeeding-friendly office policy, providing breastfeeding support resources for its employees and creating a designated lactation space to support mothers who will continue to breastfeed as they return to work after maternity leave.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite,” said Mark Geller, M.D., President and CEO of Montefiore Nyack Hospital. “Breastfeeding helps both mothers and babies stay healthy. As a public health organization, Montefiore Nyack Hospital encourages and supports working mothers who are providing the best nutrition for their babies and is committed to providing our dedicated staff with the resources they need to support their health and well-being.”

Earlier in the year, Montefiore Nyack Hospital was recognized with the 2018 IBCLC Award for excellence in lactation care by The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®).  This award recognizes organizations whose healthcare professionals hold IBCLC® certification and provide a lactation program that offers activities to help promote and support breastfeeding.

To learn more about the Rockland County Department of Health Breastfeeding Promotion and Support Program and the New York State Department of Health’s Creating Breastfeeding Friendly Communities initiative, visit http://rcklnd.us/breastfeeding .

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Montefiore Nyack Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.