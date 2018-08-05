Montefiore Nyack Hospital Named Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite

Montefiore Nyack Hospital has been officially designated as a Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite by the Rockland County Department of Health as part of its Breastfeeding Promotion and Support Program.

The official plaque and Certificate of Recognition was presented by Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, D.O., M.P.H., CPE, DABFM, FAAFP, Rockland County Commissioner of Health, at The Jacobs Family Maternity Center on Friday, August 3 in culmination of World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7. Additionally, Rockland Legislator, Aney Paul, issued a Proclamation that recognized Montefiore Nyack Hospital as the first hospital in Rockland County to receive this breastfeeding-friendly worksite designation.

“By creating this nurturing space for new mothers, Montefiore Nyack Hospital is sending a clear message that it supports moms and babies in the workplace,” said Aney Paul, Rockland County Legislator and liaison to the Rockland County Breastfeeding Coalition. “These employees no longer have to worry about how or where they will be able to pump breast milk―or feel awkward about doing so. I congratulate Montefiore Nyack Hospital for taking this important step in supporting the health of both mothers and babies.”

To achieve this Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite recognition, Montefiore Nyack Hospital implemented several measures outlined in the New York State Department of Health’s Creating Breastfeeding Friendly Communities initiative, including creating a written breastfeeding-friendly office policy, providing breastfeeding support resources for its employees and creating a designated lactation space to support mothers who will continue to breastfeed as they return to work after maternity leave.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite,” said Mark Geller, M.D., President and CEO of Montefiore Nyack Hospital. “Breastfeeding helps both mothers and babies stay healthy. As a public health organization, Montefiore Nyack Hospital encourages and supports working mothers who are providing the best nutrition for their babies and is committed to providing our dedicated staff with the resources they need to support their health and well-being.”

Earlier in the year, Montefiore Nyack Hospital was recognized with the 2018 IBCLC Award for excellence in lactation care by The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®). This award recognizes organizations whose healthcare professionals hold IBCLC® certification and provide a lactation program that offers activities to help promote and support breastfeeding.

To learn more about the Rockland County Department of Health Breastfeeding Promotion and Support Program and the New York State Department of Health’s Creating Breastfeeding Friendly Communities initiative, visit http://rcklnd.us/breastfeeding .