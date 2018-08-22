New Bear Sightings Reported, Including In Rockland

It started out with a report of a black bear perched in a tree in Yorktown around noontime on Friday.

The bear then fled the scene at Hanover Street almost as soon as Daily Voice posted a news alert. A reader then reported seeing it a short time later near Jennifer's Restaurant on Route 118.

Then, it was on to Brewster, where the local high school's mascot is, in fact, a Bear, and where a big ol' bruin was captured on camera by Sonia Gelbart in her backyard.

Finally, the day wrapped up on the bear watch desk (at least, we think) with word of a sighting in Stormville.

There's one caveat though. The photo sent in by reader Susan Ray is from a sighting last Friday, Aug. 17, on Gold Road in Stormville.

We also received a photo taken in Rockland earlier this month as reader Robert Albert caught up with a black bear on a street in Sloatsburg (above).

Those are some bear facts, all right.

