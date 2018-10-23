Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Arrested In Connection With Mail Bombs Sent To Political Figures
lifestyle

New Millionaire: Lottery Winner From Area Identified

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Martin Posner and his wife pick up his giant check.
Martin Posner and his wife pick up his giant check. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A 70-year-old area man is the latest new millionaire in the area after winning $1 million in the Cash4Life game.

Martin Posner of Brewster matched the first five numbers drawn for the September 13 drawing earning him his $1,000,000 payday, said the New York Lottery.

He purchased the winning ticket at Community Pharmacy, 1 Independent Way in Southeast, the New York Lottery said.

Posner, who says he plays the Lottery every week, matched the first five numbers for the game's Sept. 13 drawing — 21, 26, 42, 51 and 59, and Cash Ball 01.

“I stopped into the pharmacy to buy my weekly tickets and one of them was the CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket," he told Lottery officials.

Posner went back to the store the next day when he realized the winning ticket was sold there.

“I got a print out of the results and went home to check my ticket.”

Posner was amazed when he realized he won the $1,000,000 second prize: “It was unbelievable," he said.

He opted to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment and will receive a net check totaling $671,800 after required withholdings.

“There are things I can do now that I couldn’t do before,” Posner said. “My wife and I can now officially retire and move to Nevada.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.