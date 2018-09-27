Contact Us
Breaking News: Fake Lease In Rockland Leads To $4.4M Lawsuit Against Salesman
lifestyle

New Rankings: This Rockland County Locale Among Safest In State

A new report from Safewise.com named nearly two dozen Hudson Valley municipalities among the 50 "safest cities" in New York.

Based on the latest FBI report, the state boasts a property crime rate 40 percent less than the national average, the site said. Nearly 50 New York towns have a violent crime rate that's 94 percent lower than the national average.

The No. 1 safest city on the list is Lewisboro, followed by Briarcliff Manor. The following Hudson Valley towns are named to Safewise.com's report:

  • 1. Lewisboro
  • 2. Briarcliff Manor
  • 5. Croton-on-Hudson
  • 8. Harrison
  • 9. Rye
  • 14. Pleasantville
  • 16. Mount Hope
  • 17. Carmel
  • 19. Tuckahoe
  • 21. Suffern
  • 22. Scarsdale
  • 24. Eastchester
  • 25. Hastings-on-Hudson
  • 28. Irvington
  • 32. Stony Point
  • 33. Larchmont
  • 34. Mamaroneck
  • 38. Woodbury
  • 40. Yorktown
  • 41. Cornwall
  • 42. Hyde Park
  • 43. Tarrytown
  • 45. Bedford
  • 46. East Fishkill
  • 47. Fishkill
  • 49. Goshen

Click here for the full list.

