New Rankings: This Rockland County Locale Among Safest In State

A new report from Safewise.com named nearly two dozen Hudson Valley municipalities among the 50 "safest cities" in New York.

Based on the latest FBI report, the state boasts a property crime rate 40 percent less than the national average, the site said. Nearly 50 New York towns have a violent crime rate that's 94 percent lower than the national average.

The No. 1 safest city on the list is Lewisboro, followed by Briarcliff Manor. The following Hudson Valley towns are named to Safewise.com's report:

1. Lewisboro

2. Briarcliff Manor

5. Croton-on-Hudson

8. Harrison

9. Rye

14. Pleasantville

16. Mount Hope

17. Carmel

19. Tuckahoe

21. Suffern

22. Scarsdale

24. Eastchester

25. Hastings-on-Hudson

28. Irvington

32. Stony Point

33. Larchmont

34. Mamaroneck

38. Woodbury

40. Yorktown

41. Cornwall

42. Hyde Park

43. Tarrytown

45. Bedford

46. East Fishkill

47. Fishkill

49. Goshen

Click here for the full list.

