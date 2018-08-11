North Jersey RHONJ Star Files Restraining Order Against Husband Of 3 Months

Real Housewife of New Jersey star Danielle Staub filed a temporary restraining order against her husband of less than three months following an incident at her Englewood home, the New York Post reports .

The Wayne native -- who prior to this marriage had been engaged 19 times -- said she came home to find husband Marty Caffrey had disengaged their garage door so it wouldn’t open, the story says.

Once the other two doors opened, Caffrey was standing in the garage apparently "under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational," The Post says.

Staub went to her bedroom in an attempt to avoid a fight but soon realized that several sentimental family photos had been taken down, the article says.

Caffrey called the police, who gave him 20 minutes to gather his belongings at the scene, The Post says. He's now banned from all contact with Staub and her two daughters, and is not allowed in NBC Studios at Rockefeller Plaza or Monmouth University, the article says.

The couple is due in court on Aug. 20.

