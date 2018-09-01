Contact Us
lifestyle

Nurse Records Impactful Video After Her Own Cancer Diagnosis

Cecilia Levine
Jennifer Waller of Clifton raises awareness toward the importance of cancer screenings - hers saved her life.
Jennifer Waller of Clifton raises awareness toward the importance of cancer screenings - hers saved her life. Video Credit: Jennifer Waller
Jennifer Waller, a mom of two from Clifton, was diagnosed with colon cancer last week. Photo Credit: Jennifer Waller

A North Jersey mother and nurse is raising awareness to colon cancer after a recent and shocking diagnosis of her own.

Jennifer Waller, 32 of Clifton, went for a colonoscopy after experiencing vague abdominal symptoms and weight loss, she explained in a recent video. When the mom of two woke up hours later, the doctor told her she had a large tumor in her colon.

"I made this video because here in the United State you don't get screened until you're 50 years old," Waller said. "According to my biopsy, I'd be dead."

More than $5,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Waller as of Monday evening.

Waller is still coming to terms with the diagnosis. It was shocking, considering that until now, she's been the one helping other people with cancer as an emergency room nurse educator at CarePoint Health Care and administrative nurse supervisor at Hackensack Meridian University Hospital.

"I can’t have cancer I’m a nurse I take care of people," Waller said in the video. "And yet here I am saying the word that makes me so nauseous... but it is what it is."

Anger, sadness and even guilt were among the many complicated emotions that Waller experienced following her diagnosis, she said. She realized that although there were many things she couldn't control, the one she could was her attitude.

Waller vowed to have a positive outlook and help everyone she can through her battle.

